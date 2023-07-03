Iowa man arrested for allegedly trying to break into home

Wesley Swanson
Wesley Swanson(KUOO Radio)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - An Okoboji, Iowa man is in the Dickinson County Jail after allegedly trying to break into a residence.

According to KUOO Radio, a criminal complaint states 46-year-old Wesley Swanson was arrested Saturday on a charge of attempted burglary. Swanson is accused of trying to break into an occupied apartment at 1900 Country Club Drive in Okoboji a little before 4 a.m. on June 15 with the intent to commit theft. He was also charged with interference with official acts.

The complaint states Swanson had two valid arrest warrants from Dickinson County, and when a fully marked patrol vehicle approached him early Saturday on Gordon Drive in Okoboji, Swanson ran. The document states Swanson was eventually taken into custody after being surrounded by other officers.

Court documents also show Swanson has a history of parole violations.

He’s being held in the Dickinson County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

