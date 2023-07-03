Iowa woman facing over 50 voter fraud charges intends to proceed to trial

The trial will begin on July 31.
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kim Taylor, who is charged with over 50 counts of voter fraud has notified the court she intends to proceed to trial in this matter as the plea deadline was Monday, July 3.

Kim, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was alleged to be in a scheme to generate voters in the primary election in June 2020, when her husband was an unsuccessful candidate for Iowa’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, This scheme allegedly happened in the 2020 general election as well, when her husband was a successful candidate for Woodbury County Supervisor.

The trial date is set for July 31 and is scheduled to last until Aug. 16. By agreeing to proceed to trial she is consenting to have a United States Magistrate Judge preside over jury selection and she anticipates calling no more than three witnesses to trial

In Sioux City, the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has opened a new area called the Front Porch.
LaunchPAD Children’s Museum opens up new area for kids to enjoy
