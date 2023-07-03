LaunchPAD Children’s Museum opens up new area for kids to enjoy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One Siouxland area museum has added a new addition for kids to interact with.

In Sioux City, the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has opened a new area called the Front Porch.

The Front Porch is an area designed to be a calming area for kids and families. The new addition is available to all and features many different activities like a swing and building blocks.

“Everyone has loved it that’s been in the space. It’s full of activities that you can’t really find anywhere else in town or a lot of families see the need for them and they’re expensive products and can’t bring them into their own home. So it’s nice to have that space where we’re able to bring those things in,” said Museum Manager Alyssa Miller.

The LaunchPAD is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more about the museum, follow this link.

