LaunchPAD Children’s Museum opens up new area for kids to enjoy

In Sioux City, the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has opened a new area called the Front Porch.
In Sioux City, the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has opened a new area called the Front Porch.
By RJ Breen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One Siouxland area museum has added a new addition for kids to interact with.

In Sioux City, the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has opened a new area called the Front Porch.

The Front Porch is an area designed to be a calming area for kids and families. The new addition is available to all and features many different activities like a swing and building blocks.

“Everyone has loved it that’s been in the space. It’s full of activities that you can’t really find anywhere else in town or a lot of families see the need for them and they’re expensive products and can’t bring them into their own home. So it’s nice to have that space where we’re able to bring those things in,” said Museum Manager Alyssa Miller.

The LaunchPAD is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more about the museum, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An archaeological dig is underway in Arnolds Park, Iowa near the Abbie Gardner Cabin.
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old
If you live in the Sioux City metro, chances are you've seen a "Holy Moments" book in your...
Over 48,000 copies of “Holy Moments” have been delivered across Sioux City Metro
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
A woman was seated in her parked car near the Grove when a tree fell and crushed her car.
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Sioux City North senior, Demarico Young was invited to Des Moines to attend a camp ran by Super...
Sioux City North football player invited to Des Moines for Tyreek Hill camp

Latest News

New lake project coming to Wayne
In Sioux City, the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has opened a new area called the Front Porch.
LaunchPAD Children’s Museum opens up new area for kids to enjoy
Tirzah Price, the library director, says some books contain age appropriate depictions of sex,...
Northwest Iowa public library wrestling with removing books because it’s tied to a school
A multi million dollar project is coming to Wayne to revitalize the tourism industry.
New lake project coming to Wayne