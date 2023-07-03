New lake project coming to Wayne

By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAYNE, NE (KTIV) -In Wayne, Nebraska, the city is redeveloping a large piece of land that can bring a tourism boom to the area.

A 30-acre lagoon that was the long time site of the city’s sewer treatment facility will be the new site of a new development project, including a new apartment complex and man-made lake. The City of Wayne hopes to see this new lake project revitalize the city’s year-round tourism.

“It’s not too often you have 30 acres of land that you can develop into a new park,” said city administrator Wes Blecke. “It’s very exciting, I think the lake is going to be a huge attraction to the community. We’re excited about enhancing the tourism industry in Wayne.”

The lake will offer visitors a new fishing location, plus spaces for camping with shower facilities, and trail options, including a pedestrian bridge over the new lake.

“There’s a lot of communities in Northeast Nebraska that have a 4 to 10 acre lake; they have a lot of fish stocked in there, and it brings in fisherman,” said Wayne Area’s executive director of economic development, Luke Virgil. “It just draws people to a community and improves that quality of life for our residents as something to do.”

Construction began last October and is expected to be completed by 2026.

