Severe thunderstorms Likely on the Fourth of July

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday(KTIV)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Scattered thunderstorms fired up over the Northern portions of the KTIV viewing area Monday afternoon, a couple of which became severe. These storm chances will continue into the evening, eventually decreasing overnight.

After hitting the mid-90s on Monday, we will have one more chance to do so on Independence Day before a strong cold front moves through. As we approach the afternoon hours on Tuesday the chances of thunderstorms will increase, some of which could be severe. This activity may last into the overnight hours as well.

Wednesday could have some lingering precipitation, but we should quickly dry out and not warm up all that much. Behind the front, most areas in Siouxland will struggle to hit 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies and a much cooler night than in recent days is in store for us Wednesday evening.

Thursday may be our nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures right around the 80-degree mark. Lows on Thursday may flirt with the upper 40s as well.

A gradual warmup will begin on Friday with temperatures climbing into the low 80s and precipitation returning into the late overnight hours.

Next weekend, isolated storm chances will return to the region with temperatures rising into the mid-80s.

