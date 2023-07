SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Sioux City North senior, Demarico Young was invited to Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines for a football camp ran by Tyreek Hill.

During the camp, Young got a chance to run a 1-on-1 route against Hill, and he was awarded with a custom chain as the camp’s fastest athlete.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.