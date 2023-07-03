Sunny and hot day is in the forecast, but the 4th is looking a bit stormy.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. This morning we are waking up in the 60s and low 70s across the region with wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour. For the most part, we are also seeing mostly clear skies across the area, but we do have a thundershower moving into northern parts of Yankton County.

Today, we are forecasting a sunny and hot day across the region, with highs climbing into the mid- to low-90s as winds come out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Then this evening, we are still going to see clear skies with lows falling into the 60s across the Siouxland area. Then, in the overnight hours, we will see some showers and thunderstorms moving into western Siouxland.

Our 4th of July will not be like our Monday. We are forecasting a stormy and wet day as the Storm Prediction Center has put all of Siouxland under a Slight Risk of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms, with the main threat being large hail and strong winds.

We are expecting to see the first round of storms happen early Tuesday morning, followed by some more thunderstorms in the afternoon hours that could turn severe. The highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s and high 80s.

After Tuesday, our highs take a dip below average, getting into the 70s across the region for highs and overnight lows in the 50s.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.