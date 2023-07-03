Volunteers clean up the bandshell after Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday in the Park was a success, but with a good turnout, the Grandview Park Bandshell needed some rapid clean up.

Volunteers from Dismiss Charity, Siouxland National Dance team, and a variety of others helped clean up Grandview Park before the Municipal Band played Sunday night.

They had been working on it since nine in the morning trying to get the area spotless.

With jobs ranging from picking up trash to tearing down the stages. It is a demanding job to have in this warm weather.

“People did a really good job in placing their own trash,” said Mark Shechet, the Sunday site coordinator. “We get the littler stuff, the stuff that blows underneath or blows away. We had a rainstorm in the middle of it, so that caused a few problems, you know things get a little muddy, little soupy but we get all that cleaned up as well.”

Shechet said it is their goal to get everything cleaned and ready to use by the time of the performance and that none of this would be possible without the help of sponsors and volunteers.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.