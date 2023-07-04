1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas

Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion involving fireworks on July 4 in east Texas.(Gray News, file image)
By Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - One person is dead and four others are injured after a fireworks explosion on July 4 in east Texas.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Locust Road.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a major fire at that location.

Officials confirmed one person was killed and four others were hurt.

Preliminary details indicated the accident happened as fireworks were being prepped for an event later in the day. The explosion involved fireworks and other incendiary materials.

Officials said no foul play is suspected at this time.

The fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Taken near Yankton, South Dakota.
PHOTOS: Tornado spotted in Southeast South Dakota
Wesley Swanson
Iowa man arrested for allegedly trying to break into home
A woman was seated in her parked car near the Grove when a tree fell and crushed her car.
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
An archaeological dig is underway in Arnolds Park, Iowa near the Abbie Gardner Cabin.
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old

Latest News

Boy Scout Troop 204 and Iowa Air Force Junior ROTC retired over 200 flags on the 4th of July.
Boy Scout troop holds American flag retirement ceremony
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he is accused of sexual offenses...
Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, ‘I don’t bat for that team’
Mass shootings mar Fourth of July weekend
Joey Chestnut eats a hot dog as he competes for his 16th championship title during the 2023...
Joey Chestnut shakes off rain delay, defends title at Nathan’s Fourth of July hot dog contest