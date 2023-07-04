4th of July Severe Weather Followed by Dramatic Cooldown.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Independence Day Siouxland! Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail continue to be the main threats as we head into the evening potentially impacting any firework plans. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The bulk of precipitation will move through in the evening hours and only lingering precipitation should be around by the 10PM hour. A cold front will move through along with the showers and thunderstorms dropping our temperatures significantly into the evening. Overnight showers may continue to persist as well.

Our Wednesday will start off both cool and wet. Any remaining precipitation should be gone by noon, but temperatures will be well below average for this time of year. Expect highs to top off in the mid to upper 70s.

A very cool start is in store for us Thursday morning as we could drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. This looks to be our nicest day of the week with ample sunshine and temperatures nearing 80 degrees.

Friday will be quite like Thursday in terms of temperatures, but isolated showers or storms become a possibility. The highest chances will occur in the evening and overnight hours.

As we head into the weekend a gradual warmup will begin with highs topping off into the low 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer as we approach near average temperatures in the mid-80s. Isolated showers and storms will be possible both days, but all-day washouts are not expected.

Will those precipitation chances continue into next week? I’ll have the full forecast at 6 and 10.

