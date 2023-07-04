Boy Scout troop holds American flag retirement ceremony

Boy Scout Troop 204 and Iowa Air Force Junior ROTC retired over 200 flags on the 4th of July.
By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -An Eagle Scout candidate in Sioux City celebrated this July 4th by giving American flags a proper retirement.

Brenton Bunch, Boy Scout Troop 204, and members of the Iowa Air Force JROTC collected worn, tattered, and damaged American flags in order to give them a proper retirement. They held a flag burning ceremony to give the collected flags a final send off - burning them to ash.

“I’ve always had a sense of patriotism; I love doing flag ceremonies,” said Bunch. “The flag is supposed to be put to rest properly because of an order by Congress and it needs to be done because it’s a symbol of everyone who’s an American.”

According to the United States Flag Code, burning flags no longer fit for display by ceremonial burning is the preferred, and most dignified method of destroying the American flag.

“We burn them to ashes, and that ensures that nothing else can happen to the retired flags,” said JROTC, IA-2051 Group Commander Brayden Cook. “I think the importance of the flag burning ceremony is to honor the flag, and it’s also to honor all of our past and present service members.”

It total, the group retired more than 200 American flags.

