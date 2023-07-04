Correctionville celebrates the 4th of July through tractor pulling

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA (KTIV) - Siouxland families celebrate the fourth of July through fireworks, or picnics, but those in Correctionville have their own traditions.

Western Iowa Pullers, Correctionville Area Community Club and Kacie Mammen hosted their annual Dave Mathers Memorial Truck and Tractor Pull.

It is a competitive motor sport, in which modified farm tractors or trucks drag a metal sled along a course. The community had built a pulling track at Copeland Park and have used this location for the past 12 years.

The starting age for driving a tractor is 16, but Mammen says she’s been tractor pulling since she was 10.

“My dad started in high school and it’s just, we’ve always done it as a family,” says Mammen, the event’s coordinator. “He started pulling here on this track when he was little, and he continued with my brother, then I started, then my kids started and we’ve just continued on through the years.”

They also have an event for those who can’t drive yet called the Pedal Pull. Kids as young as five years old use a pedal tractor to pull a sled and try to get the furthest distance to compete for a trophy.

Mammen says she hopes this event stays alive, and that more people continue to join and experience the fun.

