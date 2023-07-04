Severe weather likely to impact firework plans

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy 4th of July everyone! After a sunny and hot day on Monday, we’re starting things off the same way on this holiday with mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. We’re expecting to top out in the low-to-mid 90s across the viewing area by the time we hit our highs for the day. However, as we move closer to the afternoon, we’ll notice some clouds roll in and by the time we get to around 4 or 5 pm, we’re likely to see scattered showers and thunderstorms across Siouxland. As we go through the evening and overnight hours, those storms have the potential to become severe, and right now pretty much the entirety of Siouxland is under a level 2 slight severe weather outlook. We’re also expecting to see some gusty winds coming out of the south at around 10-20 mph. Unfortunately, it’s not looking too promising for those firework shows. Be sure to stay safe out there if you have holiday activities planned for tonight.

Those showers are likely to last throughout the overnight hours, with our lows dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s. A cold front moving across the viewing area is likely to bring our temperatures way down as we head through the night and into Wednesday. We’ll also continue to see gusty winds blowing across the viewing area from the north-northwest at around 10-20 mph.

We’ll likely see those showers linger into Wednesday morning, but things are expected to dry up and become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Our highs will be much milder, only topping out in the mid-to-upper 70s across most of the viewing area. We’ll also continue to see gusty winds coming in from the north-northwest at around 10-20 mph.

This will lead into a mostly clear night on Wednesday, with our lows becoming fairly cool in the low 50s. The winds will have calmed down as well, now blowing at just 5-10 mph out of the north.

After that, we’ve got a picture-perfect day in store for us on Thursday. We’re expecting sunny skies, low humidity and highs peaking in the upper 70s across the viewing area. We’ll also see a nice calm breeze out of the east-northeast at right around 5 mph.

The cloud cover will pick up a bit as we enter the evening, making way for a partly cloudy Thursday night with our lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. The winds will stay fairly calm though, blowing from the southeast at around 5-10 mph.

We’ll see our temperatures stay mild on Friday, but they’ll gradually increase and get back to those mid-80s by the time we hit Sunday. We’re also expecting those shower chances to return as soon as Friday night. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV an the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details & updates!

