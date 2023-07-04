Siouxlander celebrates her 100th birthday with America

Siouxlanders celebrate womans 100th birthday on the fourth of July.
By Morgan Jones
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today is America’s birthday, but one Siouxlander also celebrated a big millstone. Today in Sioux City, Leah Shearon celebrated her 100th birthday at Northern Hills Assisted Living Facility.

Leah’s party was organized by her local pastor, and many close friends and family showed up to help her celebrate. They all enjoyed cake and refreshments while visiting her.

Shearon says that triple digits even surprised her.

“I just can’t believe it, I can’t believe it, that’s a lot of years,” says Shearon.

Through the ups and downs of 100 years, Shearon’s advice to Siouxland is to stay close to friends and family, while making time for the people you love.

