4th of July fireworks shows delayed

SIOUXLAND (KTIV) - A number of fireworks shows scheduled for Tuesday night were canceled or postponed.

Yankton, South Dakota postponed its fireworks show until Wednesday night, July 5th. The city said the lightning over the past couple of days prevented crews from setting up the display.

The city of Bronson, Iowa canceled its planned show Tuesday night as a result of severe weather conditions Tuesday afternoon.

The Sioux City Explorers postponed their planned Tuesday night show due to the weather. The game that the fireworks were to be after was moved to Wednesday, but the fireworks show will now be held after the team’s game Friday night, July 7th.

And while it’s not weather-related, the Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce had to postpone its Tuesday night fireworks show due to a fire on a barge during Monday night’s fireworks show. The Chamber said the show scheduled for Tuesday will now take place Saturday, July 8th.

