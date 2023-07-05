Around Siouxland: Monona County Fair

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Summertime means it is time for some county fair fun.

Coming up next week will be the Monona County Fair. The fair takes place in Onawa, Iowa, and goes from July 11 through July 16.

Some of the events include a tractor and truck pull, multiple demo derbies, and plenty of exhibits for people to check out.

To learn more about this year’s fair, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Swanson
Iowa man arrested for allegedly trying to break into home
Taken near Yankton, South Dakota.
PHOTOS: Tornado spotted in Southeast South Dakota
Annual Riverfront Park fourth of July event
4th of July fireworks shows delayed
The trial will begin on July 31.
Iowa woman facing over 50 voter fraud charges intends to proceed to trial
An archaeological dig is underway in Arnolds Park, Iowa near the Abbie Gardner Cabin.
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Monona County Fair
Around Siouxland: Monona County Fair
Around Siouxland: St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Vacation Bible School
Around Siouxland: St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Vacation Bible School
Around Siouxland: St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Vacation Bible School
Around Siouxland: St. Michael's Catholic Church’s Vacation Bible School
Around Siouxland: Star Spangled Spectacular
Around Siouxland: Star Spangled Spectacular