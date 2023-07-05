Around Siouxland: Monona County Fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Summertime means it is time for some county fair fun.

Coming up next week will be the Monona County Fair. The fair takes place in Onawa, Iowa, and goes from July 11 through July 16.

Some of the events include a tractor and truck pull, multiple demo derbies, and plenty of exhibits for people to check out.

To learn more about this year’s fair, follow this link.

