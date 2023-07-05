Around Siouxland: Niobrara Bridge Days

NIOBRARA, Neb. (KTIV) - You can take some time to celebrate the bridge connecting Niobrara, Nebraska to South Dakota.

Niobrara Bridge Days commemorates the opening of the Chief Standing Bear Bridge. Many events will be held like a cat fish races, glow golf and a street dance.

Niobrara Bridge Days take place from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16.

For any additional information, follow this link.

