Dog dies after discarded fireworks spark large house fire on Fourth of July, officials say

An Arizona family’s home caught fire late Tuesday night after they put used fireworks into their recycling bin. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a family lost one of their dogs in a house fire that was started by fireworks.

KPHO reports that firefighters were called to a Gilbert-area home on Fourth of July evening after fireworks that were in a recycling bin caught the house on fire.

Nearly 45 firefighters from the Chandler and Mesa fire departments responded to the call.

The family, including two parents, two children and two dogs, made it safely out of the home, but a third dog was found dead.

Officials said smoke alarms helped the family escape.

According to fire investigators, the family had set off fireworks in their backyard to celebrate Independence Day and then doused them in water.

They put the used firecrackers into a recycling bin on the side of their house, but it later ignited and caught the home on fire.

The flames crawled up into the attic area and destroyed the entire roof of the home. Fire officials said the house appears to be a total loss.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Swanson
Iowa man arrested for allegedly trying to break into home
Family members pulled the 2-year-old out of the pool and she was rushed to the hospital.
Two people nearly drown on July 4th at the Iowa Great Lakes
Annual Riverfront Park fourth of July event
4th of July fireworks shows delayed
Mother of baby found in Northeast Nebraska river identified
Taken near Yankton, South Dakota.
PHOTOS: Tornado spotted in Southeast South Dakota

Latest News

The 43rd annual Wayne Chicken Show kicks off Friday, July 7.
Wayne’s ‘Chicken Show’ kicking off this weekend
Evidence markers and police tape are left at the scene of a Monday night shooting in...
Philadelphia suspect left a will and was acting agitated days before shootings, prosecutors say
Aiden Walsh’s passion for lifting was sparked at the age of 15.
Iowa teen trains to compete in World’s Strongest Man in Scotland
Mike Pence spoke with voters in Le Mars on Wednesday, when one voter asked about...
Presidential Candidate Mike Pence floats reopening mental hospitals during Iowa campaign stop
A Portuguese man o' war washed ashore.
At least 6 people stung by Portuguese man o’ wars at beach, officials say