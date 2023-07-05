Forecasting a cooler and sunnier day her in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the region as cooler air is moving into the region. Also, we have a few showers over eastern Siouxland this morning as well.

Today we are forecasting a partly cloudy start to the day, but this afternoon we will see partly sunny skies with more sunshine. There is a possibility of some showers out into western Siouxland, but it’s not looking like a washout. Highs today will be in the mid- to low-70s, which is well below average for this time of year.

Tonight will be on the cooler side. We are forecasting lows to be in the upper 40s and low 50s across the region, with wind out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Forecasting for mostly clear skies heading into the overnight hours.

On Thursday, we will see another nice below-average day with highs in the mid- to upper 70s across the region and plenty of sunshine. Winds will also be pleasant out of the north, up to 5 to 10 miles per hour.

On Friday, we have the chance of some showers developing, maybe a few thundershowers, and thunderstorms forming. Because of the chance of storms, the Storm Prediction Center has western Siouxland under a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

