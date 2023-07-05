Healthbeat 4: MAP Assessment helps identify UV damage from the sun

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re in the heat of the summer and that means you’re more likely to be impacted by the sun’s U-V Rays.

Chapter Aesthetic Studio uses the latest technology to target and treat sun damage.

I got up close and personal with the staff at Chapter Studio to see the damage done by UV rays over the years.

“The assessment is My Aesthetic Plan it starts with digital imaging, which provides evidence-based results showing exactly what is going on in your skin,” said Daniela Fisher, Managing Clinical Director at Chapter Aesthetics Studio.

The “MAP Assessment” can see UV damage, inflammation, and bacteria count.

“It’s eye-opening really. Back in the day we went and laid out in the sun, and it made us feel good. We thought we looked better that way, but it caused a lot of damage in the long run,” said Fisher.

It’s an X-ray of your skin, rating your skin with a percentage of damage. Alexis Williams, an Aesthetic advisor said, “Every single one of these black spots is UV damage,” while pointing at the screen of my assessment.

As for myself, having freckles and pale skin, I know I am susceptible to sunburn and my skin absorbs the UV rays.

“People’s main concern is loss of valiums, elasticity, wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, age spots.. all of those things are caused by UV damage,” said Williams.

When it comes to combating the rays, SPF is the most important. UV rays cause sun damage which increases your risk of skin cancer.

“Always have sunscreen. Even when it clouds the UV rays go right through the clouds as well, so SPF 30 but 50 or higher,” Fisher added.

The MAP assessment is a free consultation with spa staff, and then they work out a plan designed just for you on how to heal and achieve better skin.

