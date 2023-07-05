Iowa DNR checking beaches weekly to make sure lakes are safe for swimming

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KTIV) - If you’re planning a summer getaway or camping trip at an Iowa lake this year, it’s important to check the state’s Department of Natural Resources website to make sure it’ll be safe to swim.

Each week throughout the summer, members of the Iowa DNR travel to every beach and test the water to make sure it’s safe for swimmers. These tests include looking for cyanotoxins, as well as E. coli.

“When we think of E. coli, we often think of what happens at the grocery store, like an outbreak in that nature,” said Daniel Kendall, Environmental Specialist Senior with the Iowa DNR. “We’re actually looking at the entire group, and we use them as an indicator of potential fecal contamination. Or actually, it’s viruses and other bacteria as well as parasites, so we kind of use it as an indicator of what might be there.”

In their most recent map, which is updated weekly, the Iowa DNR listed eight lakes across the state that are not recommended for swimming. Two of those were in Siouxland: Marble Beach on Big Spirit Lake and Black Hawk Beach at Black Hawk State Park are both not recommended because of high E. coli levels. However, that likely won’t be the case for long. Tests are conducted every week, and another beach on the lake is currently testing negative.

“On any given week, we might have a couple of different systems across the state with an advisory at them, and they fluctuate back and forth,” said Kendall. “Sometimes we have rain events that trigger these things, sometimes we have a large wind event, and that wave action can pull the bacteria into the system that we’re testing.”

Another thing that can affect these levels is the wildlife that lives by the lakes. And although it could be unsafe on the beach, those levels are likely different further out in the water.

“The further you go away from shore, these bacteria levels drop off,” said Kendall.

If you’re looking to fish rather than swim, you’re in luck. While levels at lakes could be temporarily unsafe for swimming, the fish are still safe to eat if you prepare them properly.

“The main thing you want to do is make sure that when you clean your fish, that you rinse them properly with good, fresh water, and just handle that meat good,” said Ben Wallace, Fisheries Biologist for the Iowa DNR.

You can find a link to the DNR’s beach safety map here. It is updated each Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.