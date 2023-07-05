Iowa teen trains to compete in World’s Strongest Man in Scotland

By KCCI
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) - A 19-year-old in Iowa is busy lifting anything in sight as he trains for the World’s Strongest Man competition.

Aiden Walsh’s passion was sparked at the age of 15, when his dad showed him a video of the World’s Strongest man Brian Shaw.

Aiden was in a strongman competition three months later.

Since then, he has traveled to Texas, Nebraska, and New Hampshire and is going to Scotland in November for the U23 (Under 23) World’s Strongest Man Competition.

He said the hard days training are worth it to achieve his dream.

“I want to be the single world’s strongest man on the planet. People who persist in it are a kind of rare breed, and I just want to be part of that,” Walsh said. “Glory lies beyond the horizon. The fact that it’s impossible is why I challenge it.”

These competitions usually consist of an overhead press, carry, deadlift, and lifting a spherical stone that can weigh up to 330 pounds.

