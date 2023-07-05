Man wins almost $400,000 in lottery a day after getting engaged

A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.
A Dubuque man wins the lottery one day after getting engaged.(Iowa Lottery)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa won nearly $400,000 one day after getting engaged.

Nick Miller popped the question to his girlfriend on June 22. The next day, he bought a lottery ticket in an InstaPlay game at a Casey’s in Cascade.

Miller said the money will go a long way for a house and a wedding.

This is one of three big lottery prizes won in Iowa in two days last month.

The other winning tickets were bought in Davenport and in Ottumwa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Wesley Swanson
Iowa man arrested for allegedly trying to break into home
Taken near Yankton, South Dakota.
PHOTOS: Tornado spotted in Southeast South Dakota
A woman was seated in her parked car near the Grove when a tree fell and crushed her car.
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
An archaeological dig is underway in Arnolds Park, Iowa near the Abbie Gardner Cabin.
Archaeological dig in Arnolds Park uncovers site that’s possibly 2,000 years old

Latest News

A balloon artist at the Storm Lake 4th of July celebration.
Storm Lake celebrates turning 150
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record
FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York,...
‘Smallville’ actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group
Sioux City Bandits earn 5 CIF awards
James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated...
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July, but some events delayed