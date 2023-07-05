A pleasant day Thursday before rain chances return

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A much cooler day moved in on our Wednesday with quite a few clouds across the region.

The night is going to stay very cool as well as many of our lows will head down to around 50 degrees as our skies will be clearing out.

Thursday is looking gorgeous with highs in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and not much wind.

We’ll then see our next rain chance return Thursday night into Friday.

Thunderstorms will develop west of the KTIV viewing area late Thursday and then move in from the west Thursday night.

Some of the storms could be rather strong as they move into western Siouxland after 3 am Friday and a marginal risk of a severe storm will exist in much of northeast Nebraska for that activity.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will then continue into Friday and once again western Siouxland will be in a marginal risk of severe storms with highs on Friday only in the low 70s.

Drier conditions are likely to return over the weekend with highs warming from the upper 70s on Saturday into the low 80s on Sunday.

We can’t completely rule out a later day shower on Sunday.

Will that weekend warming trend continue into next week?

