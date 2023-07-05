Presidential Candidate Mike Pence floats reopening mental hospitals during Iowa campaign stop

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Former Vice President Mike Pence took questions on the economy, on the border and on his support for continuing aid to Ukraine. He began the day in Sioux Center and then made a lunch-hour stop in Le Mars.

He’ll have to convince voters like Keven Walker, who moved to Le Mars about a year ago. Walker supported Donald Trump in 2016, and that support continues today. But he’s keeping other candidates in mind.

“I mean, he’s a good guy. I mean, I don’t doubt his faith in God and Christ. I mean, but I don’t know. I like Trump. I like how Trump does things. You may not, but you know what, Trump gets things done,” said Walker.

After the former Vice President answered questions from voters he got in line to order some salted caramel ice cream. After he had that in hand, he walked by and KTIV had a chance to ask him a question about homelessness and how the presidency can impact it.

“Because the sad fact is many people, many people that live in homelessness are people that actually struggle with mental illness. And we’re better than that we ought to be a country that provides resources and a place for those people to be able to go,” said Pence.

Pence floated the idea of reopening mental hospitals, many of which he says were closed in the 1970s. According to the American Medical Association, they closed because of a belief that they were cruel, and that new medications may cure mental illness, on top of cost.

Pence said he opened the first new mental hospital in 30 years when he was governor of Indiana.

During the stop in Le Mars, Pence was flanked by Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

