Presidential Candidate Mike Pence floats reopening mental hospitals during Iowa campaign stop

Mike Pence spoke with voters in Le Mars on Wednesday, when one voter asked about...
Mike Pence spoke with voters in Le Mars on Wednesday, when one voter asked about homelessness. Pence said it's a difficult conversation, but many homeless issues can be linked to mental health.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Former Vice President Mike Pence took questions on the economy, on the border and on his support for continuing aid to Ukraine. He began the day in Sioux Center and then made a lunch-hour stop in Le Mars.

He’ll have to convince voters like Keven Walker, who moved to Le Mars about a year ago. Walker supported Donald Trump in 2016, and that support continues today. But he’s keeping other candidates in mind.

“I mean, he’s a good guy. I mean, I don’t doubt his faith in God and Christ. I mean, but I don’t know. I like Trump. I like how Trump does things. You may not, but you know what, Trump gets things done,” said Walker.

After the former Vice President answered questions from voters he got in line to order some salted caramel ice cream. After he had that in hand, he walked by and KTIV had a chance to ask him a question about homelessness and how the presidency can impact it.

“Because the sad fact is many people, many people that live in homelessness are people that actually struggle with mental illness. And we’re better than that we ought to be a country that provides resources and a place for those people to be able to go,” said Pence.

Pence floated the idea of reopening mental hospitals, many of which he says were closed in the 1970s. According to the American Medical Association, they closed because of a belief that they were cruel, and that new medications may cure mental illness, on top of cost.

Pence said he opened the first new mental hospital in 30 years when he was governor of Indiana.

During the stop in Le Mars, Pence was flanked by Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Swanson
Iowa man arrested for allegedly trying to break into home
Family members pulled the 2-year-old out of the pool and she was rushed to the hospital.
Two people nearly drown on July 4th at the Iowa Great Lakes
Annual Riverfront Park fourth of July event
4th of July fireworks shows delayed
Mother of baby found in Northeast Nebraska river identified
Taken near Yankton, South Dakota.
PHOTOS: Tornado spotted in Southeast South Dakota

Latest News

The 43rd annual Wayne Chicken Show kicks off Friday, July 7.
Wayne’s ‘Chicken Show’ kicking off this weekend
Aiden Walsh’s passion for lifting was sparked at the age of 15.
Iowa teen trains to compete in World’s Strongest Man in Scotland
Two people nearly drown on July 4th at the Iowa Great Lakes
Mother of baby found in Northeast Nebraska river identified