Sioux City Bandits receive numerous team awards from the CIF

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Monday was a big day for teams and players across the Champions Indoor Football league, including the Sioux City Bandits.

The Bandits took home 5 awards, all of them under the “Team” category.

The Bandits earned the awards of “Franchise of the Year.”

Don Belson of the Bandits earned “Executive of the Year.”

The Bandits fans also got some recognition as the team won “Fan Base of the Year.”

The Bandits also earned “Game Day Operations of the Year.”

The 5th and final award they received was “Co-Community Relations of the Year.”

