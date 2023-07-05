Storm Lake celebrates turning 150

Storm Lake, Iowa (KTIV) - Storm Lake: 150 years proud.

On this 4th of July, the City of Storm Lake celebrated 150 years of being a community.

It was a two-day long celebration that brought in people from near and far to enjoy the different festivities that were held.

Among the events taking place throughout the city were a car show, live music and a lot of family fun.

“Every year out here in Storm Lake the town goes crazy and everybody’s family comes in. We come from all over. Fabulous parade we had tons of people out here. Lots of fun festivities food, balloons for everybody,” said Poppin Penelope, a balloon artist and stilt walker.

A lot of events wrapped up early Tuesday, in anticipation of the severe weather that moved in.

