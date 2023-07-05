Suspect in Creighton baseball coach’s murder found competent to stand trial

An evaluation is still needed to determine whether he qualifies for an insanity defense.
Declared mentally unfit for trial several times, the suspect in the 2021 murder of Creighton Baseball Director Chris Gradoville can now stand trial.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After he was declared mentally unfit for trial several times, the suspect in the 2021 murder of Creighton Baseball Director Chris Gradoville can now stand trial.

The ruling filed in Douglas County court Wednesday comes two months after Ladell Thornton had been declared mentally incompetent for the fifth time: twice in 2022, and three times this year, most recently in May.

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday morning, Sept. 30, 2021, in front of a home in the Omaha neighborhood of Benson.(Omaha Police Department)

During prior evaluations, the judge found there was a substantial chance Thornton would become competent within a reasonable amount of time. According to Wednesday’s filing, the court made the ruling after an evaluation by two psychologists.

Thornton is due back in court on Sept. 5 for a pretrial hearing but will remain at Lincoln Regional Center pending the results of an additional evaluation about whether he qualifies for an insanity defense, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

He may still be eligible for an NRRI defense, pending the results of an evaluation by a private entity, the release states.

Gradoville was found shot to death at a house west of 61st and Pratt streets in September 2021. He was Thornton’s landlord.

Chris Gradoville, a former Creighton Bluejay baseball player who went on to play for the Texas...
Chris Gradoville, a former Creighton Bluejay baseball player who went on to play for the Texas Rangers before returning to direct the university's program, was killed in a shooting Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Omaha.(Courtesy photos)

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members pulled the 2-year-old out of the pool and she was rushed to the hospital.
Two people nearly drown on July 4th at the Iowa Great Lakes
Mother of baby found in Northeast Nebraska river identified
Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
Annual Riverfront Park fourth of July event
4th of July fireworks shows delayed
Wesley Swanson
Iowa man arrested for allegedly trying to break into home

Latest News

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
First of 2 Iowa teens scheduled to be sentenced in 2021 beating death of teacher
Mike Pence talks mental health in Le Mars campaign stop
Hinton v Akron sb
Wayne’s ‘Chicken Show’ kicking off this weekend