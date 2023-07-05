Two people nearly drown on July 4th at the Iowa Great Lakes

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - Rescue personnel in Northwest Iowa had to respond to two near drownings this Fourth of July holiday.

According to Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue, the first incident happened at about 4:10 p.m. at Millers Bay in West Lake Okoboji. Multiple agencies were sent to the area after reports came in that a man was drowning. Authorities say that man, identified as 21-year-old Randy Vilayphone of Sioux Falls, could be seen under the water and multiple attempts were made by bystanders to rescue him, but none were successful.

Divers from Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue arrived at Millers Bay via the Lakes Area Fire Boat. Two divers were deployed and they were able to recover Vilayphone, bringing him back to the surface. Vilaypone was brought onto the fire boat where EMS personnel began resuscitation efforts while transporting him back to shore. He was eventually transported to a local hospital before being taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. Vilayphone’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office are still trying to determine how Vilayphone ended up in the water. They know he was on a vessel at some point before the incident. The water was about 17 feet deep where Vilayphone was recovered.

Later in the day, at about 7:30 p.m., multiple agencies were once again dispatched after reports of a possible drowning, this time at the Arnolds Park City Beach near Preservation Plaza.

The initial reports stated a man, later identified as 22-year-old Atem Kiir of Sioux Falls, was face seen down in the water. Once at the scene, authorities learned Kiir was rescued by bystanders and brought to the beach where they started CPR.

Arnolds Park police officers were the first ones to get to the beach. They continued resuscitation efforts, which included the application of an Automated External Defibrillator. Additional emergency responders arrived shortly after and Kiir ended up being transported to a local hospital before being transferred to Sioux Falls. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities believe Kiir was attempting to swim out to a buoy off of the Arnolds Park City Beach when he began to struggle in the water. A bystander swimming nearby reportedly saw Kiir having trouble and started to swim with him back to shore. At one point this bystander became fatigued during the rescue attempt, but that’s when another bystander entered the water and helped bring Kiir all the way back to the beach, where resuscitation efforts began.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.