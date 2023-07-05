Wayne’s ‘Chicken Show’ kicking off this weekend

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) -The Wayne community is counting down the days and gearing up for its annual weekend celebrating the chicken.

The 43rd annual Wayne Chicken Show begins Friday, July 7 and runs through Sunday, July 9. It’s all happening in Wayne, Nebraska, and this year’s theme is the medieval “egg-scaliber.”

There’s a big line-up for the weekend, which includes a parade, an auction of cement chickens and of course the world-famous cluck-off. The three-day event has had hundreds of out-of-towners flocking in every year to check out the festivities.

“We have propped the chicken up on a pedestal and made sure everybody knows that this is a really cool bird, we think it’s one of the coolest birds in the world,” said Luke Virgil, Executive Director of Wayne Area Economic Development. “We hope that (out-of-town visitors) love it as much as we do, and we’ve had a lot of good luck with that. We’ve had national and international visitors come through town, and they all appreciate how much we lean into it and how much the community supports this crazy idea.”

The festival will kick off Friday at 10 a.m. and KTIV will be there Saturday morning flinging bings at the Wayne Chicken Show Parade.

