About 100 Iowa DOT officers join Iowa State Patrol as part of state reorganization

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Approximately 100 commercial motor vehicle enforcement officers and their jobs are on the move thanks to the state reorganization plan that went into effect Saturday.

That bill, which passed in April, reduces the number of cabinet-level state agencies from 37 to 16. It also eliminates scores of vacant state government jobs.

TV-9 spoke with Iowa State Trooper Bob Conrad who says having Iowa DOT officers as part of the organization can only mean good things for all involved.

While the troopers and officers day-to-day routines and regulations won’t change too much, he says the opportunities to become more efficient and excel will.

“They always came to help whenever we asked them to, but now being able to work together is just going to be more cohesive,” said Trooper Conrad. “When we start having projects, when there’s other situations like holiday weekends; being able to collaborate with them in an easy way because they’re in-house, it will be much better than going and requesting their services.”

As a part of their additional training under State Patrol, those who work for Motor Vehicle Enforcement will be qualified to come over to a State Patrol road position, and state troopers can apply to be in the commercial motor vehicle unit.

And those I-DOT officers will now be able to join the State Police Officers Council, which is the patrol officer’s union that allows them to negotiate different benefits.

“They’re still going to have their commercial motor vehicle duties, and the State Patrol is still going to have their vehicle enforcement duties,” said Trooper Conrad. “But there’s going to be an overlap that’s going to be a benefit to the citizens of the state of Iowa.”

