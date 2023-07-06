Blackhawks bat way into next round of postseason

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

SB

GT/RA 3 Glidden-Ralston 9 F

Emmetsburg 8 Lake Mills 7 F

Western Christian 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1 F

Newell-Fonda 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 F

Hinton 1 Akron-Westfield 13 F

Sioux Central 11 Alta-Aurelia 1 F

Trinity Christian 10 Kingsley-Pierson 9 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 North Union 2 F

Westwood 6 River Valley 12 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 10 South O’Brien 0 F

BB

CBAL 3 Harlan Community 1 F

Le Mars 3 Lewis Central 4 F

Newell-Fonda 8 North Iowa 0 F

Woodbury Central 2 Earlham 1 F

Unity Christian 1 Central Lyon 0 F

Kingsley-Pierson 16 George-Little Rock 0 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 12 IKM-Manning 1 F

Lewis Central 4 Le Mars 3 F

Hinton 11 Ridge View 7 F

West Lyon 8 West Sioux 0 F

Akron-Westfield 4 Woodbine 0 F

MLB

NY Mets 0 Arizona 0 5

Texas 2 Boston 4 F

Toronto Chicago WSox PPD

Atlanta 8 Cleveland 1 F

Oakland 12 Detroit 3 F

Colorado 4 Houston 6 F

Pittsburgh 1 LOS 0 2

St. Louis 9 Miami 10 F

Chicago Cubs 1 Milwaukee 3 9

Kansas City 0 Minnesota 5 F

Baltimore 6 NY Yankees 3 F

LA Angels 3 San Diego 3 7

Seattle 0 San Francisco 2 6

Philadelphia 8 Tampa Bay 4 F

Cincinnati 9 Washington 2 F

