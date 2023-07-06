Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City to close, employees being laid off

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City is closing and the staff is being laid off. Mission Health was appointed by the courts as the temporary manager of the facility, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

The temporary manager tells KTIV that 49 residents will need to be relocated within the next 60 days, and they’ll be placed “as close to home” as possible. According to ProPublica, a non-profit investigative newsroom, the Countryside facility has been fined almost $100,000 by regulators for deficiencies since 2021.

Mission Health is charged with winding down operations and finding homes for residents who will be displaced. According to the temporary manager, the facility decided to voluntarily close.

The facility has racked up fines in recent years, including a $30,000 fine issued in a May 25 report from the state.

In that report, the state Division of Inspection and Appeals (DIA) alleged the facility failed to properly assess and provide medical interventions for two of the three residents they reviewed.

The fine is currently stayed, according to state records.

In October 2022, investigators wrote that a resident “got into” a staff member’s purse that was left in a residential area and accessed pills. When staff found the pill bottle, it was empty.

In June 2022, investigators found that caregivers failed to assess a change in symptoms for a resident, who ended up hospitalized for a stroke. Investigators found that caregivers sent a “non-emergent” fax to the resident’s provider while the symptoms were occurring, which put the resident’s life “in jeopardy.”

Because the closure resulted in the layoffs of a number of employees, Countryside was required to file a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice with the state.

State records show the WARN notice was filed on July 5, and it said 101 employees will be laid off effective two months later, on Sept. 5, 2023.

Mission Health, the temporary third-party manager, declined an on-camera interview, but said it will be providing resources for staff to find “alternate employment.” A spokesperson for Mission Health says only 82 employees will be “affected,” while the WARN notice indicates 101 will be laid off.

We asked the spokesperson to clarify the discrepancy, but we haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.