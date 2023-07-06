Explorers sweep through Winnipeg
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
SB
GT/RA 3 Glidden-Ralston 9 F
Emmetsburg 8 Lake Mills 7 F
Western Christian 5 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1 F
Newell-Fonda 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 F
Hinton 1 Akron-Westfield 13 F
Sioux Central 11 Alta-Aurelia 1 F
Trinity Christian 10 Kingsley-Pierson 9 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 North Union 2 F
Westwood 6 River Valley 12 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 10 South O’Brien 0 F
BB
CBAL 3 Harlan Community 1 F
Le Mars 3 Lewis Central 4 F
Newell-Fonda 8 North Iowa 0 F
Woodbury Central 2 Earlham 1 F
Unity Christian 1 Central Lyon 0 F
Kingsley-Pierson 16 George-Little Rock 0 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 12 IKM-Manning 1 F
Lewis Central 4 Le Mars 3 F
Hinton 11 Ridge View 7 F
West Lyon 8 West Sioux 0 F
Akron-Westfield 4 Woodbine 0 F
MLB
NY Mets 0 Arizona 0 5
Texas 2 Boston 4 F
Toronto Chicago WSox PPD
Atlanta 8 Cleveland 1 F
Oakland 12 Detroit 3 F
Colorado 4 Houston 6 F
Pittsburgh 1 LOS 0 2
St. Louis 9 Miami 10 F
Chicago Cubs 1 Milwaukee 3 9
Kansas City 0 Minnesota 5 F
Baltimore 6 NY Yankees 3 F
LA Angels 3 San Diego 3 7
Seattle 0 San Francisco 2 6
Philadelphia 8 Tampa Bay 4 F
Cincinnati 9 Washington 2 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.