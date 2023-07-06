Police: Officers tase man wielding a knife in Storm Lake

Twenty-nine-year-old Darcy Rapay of Storm Lake, Iowa is accused of assaulting a woman at an...
Twenty-nine-year-old Darcy Rapay of Storm Lake, Iowa is accused of assaulting a woman at an apartment building.(Buena Vista County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police officers in Northwest Iowa say they had to use a Taser against a man who allegedly assaulted a woman Wednesday night.

The Storm Lake Police Department says at about 9:45 p.m. on July 5 officers were sent to an apartment where there were reports of an assault in progress. When officers reached 801 Erie Street in Storm Lake, they met with the alleged victim and witnesses outside the apartment.

While at the scene, officers say they saw a man exit the apartment building armed with a knife. Police allege this man, 29-year-old Darcy Rapay of Storm Lake, started approaching the victim. In response to this, police say the officers deployed a Taser device and subdued Rapay.

Rapay was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail and is facing several charges, including going armed with intent, domestic abuse and public intoxication. He was booked and held on a $17,300 bond.

Police allege Rapay assaulted a female at 801 Erie Street by throwing a knife at them and striking her in the head several times. Rapay also allegedly damaged the victim’s vehicle, causing an estimated $2,500 of damage.

The name of the victim has not been released.

