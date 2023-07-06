Rain and thunderstorms quickly return to Siouxland for Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a record cold morning start to our Thursday in Sioux City as we reached a low of 49 degrees breaking the old record of 50 degrees set in 1997.

Then despite the sunshine from Thursday, clouds and rain are about to overspread the region.

The increase in clouds will begin tonight and we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Far western Siouxland could see a small chance of a stronger thunderstorms associated with the rain that moves in.

We’re then expecting widespread rain during the morning hours on Friday with with still a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon as well.

There will be a marginal risk of severe storms in western Siouxland for any storms that will be going on as highs will stay very cool in the mid 60s.

Most of the rain chances will be coming to an end by early Friday night and conditions will cool down into the low 50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a nice day with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Conditions will then be warming up more as highs in the low to mid 80s are expected on Sunday with mostly sunny skies with even warmer temperatures heading into early next week.

