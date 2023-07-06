Record breaking lows to start off our Thursday.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning we are seeing a chilly to cold start to the day with record to tied lows across the region. Sioux City is reporting a low of 48 degrees this morning which breaks the old record of 50 degrees back in 1997. Even Norfolk saw a record low of 50 degrees that broke their record of 51 degrees set back in 2006.

On top of the cooler start to the morning we are seeing some patchy dense fog to start off the morning as well. Also, we have clear skies overhead to start off our Thursday. Winds are also calm out of the north.

Today we are forecasting a nice sunny day with highs climbing into the 70s across Siouxland. Not forecasting any record highs today! If you live in western Siouxland y’all have the chance of some more clouds to even a few showers popping up this afternoon. Wind today will be pleasant out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight lows will be in the 50s and 60s which is closer to average for overnight lows. Our main focus is the chance of thunderstorms into western Siouxland tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has put many of our counties under a Marginal Risk of seeing severe storms tonight. The main threat will be strong winds and large hail.

Then into our Friday widespread rain and thunderstorms move into the region. The Storm Prediction Center has also put Siouxland under a Marginal Risk of severe weather with the main risk being large hail and strong winds.

I have all the details in the attached video and latest on News 4 at Noon.

