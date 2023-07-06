Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence continues tour of Iowa

Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence and his wife take pictures with locals during...
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence and his wife take pictures with locals during their visit to Holstein, IA.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLSTEIN, Iowa. (KTIV) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen were in Holstein, Iowa on July 6th continuing a tour of Siouxland by holding a fireside chat with locals from across Ida County.

SEE ALSO: Presidential Candidate Mike Pence floats reopening mental hospitals during Iowa campaign stop

He spoke about his beliefs on a number of issues, including securing the U.S. southern border, supporting Ukraine, and taking care of veterans to help lower suicide rates. Pence also outlined his plan to change social security coverage, so it’s only available to Americans 40 and older. His main point throughout the chat, he says, is that it’s time for change in the U.S., and with his experience, he feels that he’s the one to make it.

”I think the combination of those experiences-- serving in Congress, helping to lead a state like Indiana, and also serving as vice president-- I think make us uniquely qualified to lead not only our party, but to lead our country,” said Pence. “Because I’m running because I think this country’s in a lot of trouble.”

Pence says he’s enjoyed his time in Iowa, and especially in Holstein. He said it reminds him of his upbringing in southern Indiana, and was particularly impressed by the town’s “Avenue of Flags.”

The chat was hosted by the Ida County Republican Central Committee, and the organization says they are happy to take in any Republican candidate who visits.

”We just need to hear them, get to know their differences,” said Teresa Paulsrud, Chairwoman of the Ida County Republican Central Committee. “And in the 13 Republicans who have declared, there are some excellent people. There are some really good, quality candidates. So, how do you start to split hairs? The more you can get to know a person, the better.”

More than 100 local residents were in attendance at Thursday’s event.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members pulled the 2-year-old out of the pool and she was rushed to the hospital.
Two people nearly drown on July 4th at the Iowa Great Lakes
Mother of baby found in Northeast Nebraska river identified
Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
Annual Riverfront Park fourth of July event
4th of July fireworks shows delayed
Wesley Swanson
Iowa man arrested for allegedly trying to break into home

Latest News

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole for Spanish teacher’s beating death
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
This photo from 1934 shows four local society women identified as Mrs. Howard V. (Leone) Martin...
Sioux City to get 2 new murals for RAGBRAI
KTTC
Storm Lake man accused of sexually abusing a minor