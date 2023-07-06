Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence continues tour of Iowa

HOLSTEIN, Iowa. (KTIV) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen were in Holstein, Iowa on July 6th continuing a tour of Siouxland by holding a fireside chat with locals from across Ida County.

SEE ALSO: Presidential Candidate Mike Pence floats reopening mental hospitals during Iowa campaign stop

He spoke about his beliefs on a number of issues, including securing the U.S. southern border, supporting Ukraine, and taking care of veterans to help lower suicide rates. Pence also outlined his plan to change social security coverage, so it’s only available to Americans 40 and older. His main point throughout the chat, he says, is that it’s time for change in the U.S., and with his experience, he feels that he’s the one to make it.

”I think the combination of those experiences-- serving in Congress, helping to lead a state like Indiana, and also serving as vice president-- I think make us uniquely qualified to lead not only our party, but to lead our country,” said Pence. “Because I’m running because I think this country’s in a lot of trouble.”

Pence says he’s enjoyed his time in Iowa, and especially in Holstein. He said it reminds him of his upbringing in southern Indiana, and was particularly impressed by the town’s “Avenue of Flags.”

The chat was hosted by the Ida County Republican Central Committee, and the organization says they are happy to take in any Republican candidate who visits.

”We just need to hear them, get to know their differences,” said Teresa Paulsrud, Chairwoman of the Ida County Republican Central Committee. “And in the 13 Republicans who have declared, there are some excellent people. There are some really good, quality candidates. So, how do you start to split hairs? The more you can get to know a person, the better.”

More than 100 local residents were in attendance at Thursday’s event.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.