Sioux City to get 2 new murals for RAGBRAI

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In preparation for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, an artist will be coming to Sioux City to help make two new murals for the event.

Later this month on July 22, RAGBRAI’s 50th anniversary will start in Sioux City. In celebration of this, city officials say Central Iowa Artist Isaac Campbell will work with local volunteers to make two large temporary murals on the south wall of the Tyson Events Center and the Long Lines Family Rec Center. Each mural is expected to be about 10 feet tall and 10 feet wide, with both featuring historic photos.

Officials say one of the murals will showcase a photo of the Junior League of Sioux City members from 1934.

This photo from 1934 shows four local society women identified as Mrs. Howard V. (Leone) Martin (1895-1940), Mrs. T.R. (Eunice) Gittins (1895-1989), Mrs. Judson E. Packard (1892-1948), and Mrs. W. Bronson (Dorothy) Palmer (1906-1953). They were married to prominent men at the time, including a T.S. Martin Department Store heir, doctor, dentist, and part-owner of the Palmer Candy Company, which still exists today. All were members of the Junior League of Sioux City, a women’s leadership organization dedicated to promoting volunteerism in Siouxland. (Sioux City Journal)

The other mural will showcase Sioux City’s Interocean Wheel Club, which started in the 1890s as cycling gained popularity in the region.

This image features Sioux City’s Interocean Wheel Club which started in the 1890s. The boy pictured in the front row is George Meierstein, who later became a famous racer. Lying on the ground in front center is Clyde Davis; the boy at the right is F.B. Ashley. Middle row, from left: Frank Monfort, William Bowser, an unidentified man, Art Hughson, George Brooks, and Stanley Johnson. Back row, from left: Andy Lagger, Will Duncan, Alf Hills, Tom Rae, W.J. Ashley, Charlie Ellis, Johnny Lesenich, Charles Miller, Charles Hughson, an unidentified man, and Charles Ashley. (Sioux City Public Museum)

Campbell and volunteers are expected to begin painting the murals on July 22, the first day of RAGBRAI. They plan to begin the murals in the middle of the day and have both finished in conjunction with the RAGBRAI Expo being held from noon to 9 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center. The expo itself, which is open to the general public, will feature dozens of vendors, official bike shops, food stands and live entertainment.

These murals are funded by a grant from the Iowa Arts Council. Organizers say Campbell’s wheat paste murals were well received at RAGBRAI events in Webster City and Anamosa in 2021. After that, Campbell connected with RAGBRAI planners to propose adding these unique murals to the ride’s 50th-anniversary celebration. In fact, Campbell plans to craft murals in all of RAGBRAI’s overnight towns this year, which includes Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama/Toledo, Coralville and Davenport.

“All across this year’s RAGBRAI route, I wanted to have murals that celebrate the sport of bicycling in Iowa, the communities supporting this event, and the riders who are connecting to the long history of bicycling in Iowa,” said Campbell. “I also wanted to involve locals because there are very few public art forms that invite people to be part of the process.”

According to Campbell, the wheat paste technique he uses is perfect for RAGBRAI because it allows communities to add public art in an efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly way. Most murals last three to six months before breaking down naturally; some may endure up to a year or two.

Sioux City has hosted RAGBRAI eight times before this year, with the last time being in 2015. For the latest information about RAGBRAI in Sioux City, check out www.ragbraisiouxcity.com.

