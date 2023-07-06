Storm Lake man accused of sexually abusing a minor

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man is being accused of sexually abusing a minor in Storm Lake multiple times.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 22-year-old Keichiro Chipiuo of Storm Lake has been arrested on three counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly happened between August 2022 and February 2023.

On June 7, 2023, the SLPD was notified of a girl under the age of 16 that had been allegedly assaulted in Storm Lake. Following an investigation, police believe Chipiuo had unlawful sexual contact with the victim on three separate occasions.

Chipiuo was arrested on July 5, 2023, and was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

