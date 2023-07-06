Tatum Schmalbeck enjoying every moment of final run with Sioux Center softball

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - When it comes to high school softball, one player out of Sioux Center High School has been turning heads all season.

Tatum Schmalbeck has been watching the Warriors since a young age, however it’s now become her time to leave a lasting impact.

From a young player just starting to develop her game, to now a leader of the Sioux Center softball team. The softball diamond is where Tatum Schmalbeck comes to life.

“I honestly remember her sitting on the bucket in the dugout holding the ball for the pitcher of the varsity team when she was a second or third grader. That’s kind of how I remember her starting on this field,” said Kari Schmalbeck, Sioux Center softball head coach, Tatum’s mom.

“For as long as I can remember I followed my mom around to tournaments and would just watch the girls, hanging out with the team. That really was something that I wanted to be a part of when I got older,” said Tatum Schmalbeck, Sioux Center softball senior.

Tatum Schmalbeck gets ready to throw a pitch as a young athlete. (Schmalbeck Family)

From dreaming of the moment, to now living the reality making her mark on the Sioux Center softball program.

“I just really love my teammates, and I just love the game of softball. So it’s just fun for me and I just really try to step up for my team when they need it most, whether that’s in the circle, or at the plate. I just try to do what I need to do to put my team in the best position to be successful,” said Tatum Schmalbeck.

She started her journey with the Warriors when she was in eighth grade, and now five years later Schmalbeck has grown to be a force both in the circle and in the batter’s box. She hit a special milestone of 500 career strikeouts during a shutout game, and also leads the Warriors at the plate in home runs and RBI this season.

“Just remembering when I get in the box just to remember all the hard work that I’ve put in and not overthink it and just swing. That’s kind of what I do,” said Tatum Schmalbeck.

“With a ball in her hand and a bat in her hand she just finds peace and joy, and I think that’s just something that she’s always truly loved just growing up around the game,” said Kari Schmalbeck.

Tatum Schmalbeck takes a swing at the plate. (KTIV)

Over 500 career strikeouts and a solid year at the plate belting off plenty of home runs. Schmalbeck is taking it all in as she enjoys these final memories of her senior year.

It’s been a special year from two grand slams in one inning, to a walk off home runs. Schmalbeck has been able to experience it all with her family right by her side with her mom and dad as coaches, and her sister as a teammate.

“I had a good friend say to me, if her third grade self would have only known this now. And you know, honestly, I feel like that’s how long ago, but how fast it’s gone. And I’m really just trying to embrace these last few games and weeks with her, and trying to embrace it all one game at a time,” said Kari Schmalbeck.

“This will be my fifth year playing Warrior softball, and it’s going to be hard to say bye. But it’s been so special, and I’ve created so many memories and friendships and bonds with just so many different girls,” said Tatum Schmalbeck.

All she knows is third grade Tatum would be so proud to see her now preparing for her next chapter of college softball at Northwestern College.

