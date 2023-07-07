Around Siouxland: 125th Anniversary for St. Michael’s Catholic Church

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A local church is celebrating a big birthday.

St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City is celebrating its 125th anniversary. As part of this celebration, the church is having events from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16.

On Friday, they’ll be having a South Sioux City Chamber Coffee Hour at 9:30 a.m. followed by a ribbon-cutting and a fish fry. On Friday and Saturday, they’ll be having soccer tournaments, with food trucks being there on Saturday. Then on Sunday, they’ll have a breakfast rosary and a anniversary mass.

To find out more, follow this link.

