Around Siouxland: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Pow Wow

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Riverside Park in Sioux City is going to be hosting a special pow wow next week.

From July 14 through July 16 the park will host the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Pow Wow. The event will feature several traditional Native American dances with participants having the chance to win cash prizes.

This Pow Wow is also meant to raise awareness in Siouxland and across the country of the indigenous women that are murdered or go missing every year. Organizers say four out of five native women will experience violence within their lifetime.

To learn more about this pow wow, follow this link.

