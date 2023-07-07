Buena Vista County kicks off first day of 2023 fair

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTA, Iowa (KTIV) - July is here, which means it’s officially fair season. On Thursday, one Siouxland county fair was up and running.

Buena Vista County opened its doors for the 2023 fair. Thursday night, families were out enjoying the beautiful weather and all the activities the fair had to offer. They could enjoy Carnival rides, a motocross grandstand event, and of course, food stands. People could also attend the crowning of the fair’s queen, king, Little Miss, and Mister.

Even though it was the first night, many people were out to enjoy the fun.

“I mean seeing people out today like this is great for opening day. Usually, opening days are a little slower but the weather is perfect. It’s just so great to see so many people out here tonight,” said Jen Launderville, the Treasure of Buena Vista County Fair Board.

A lot of work goes into the fair every year. In fact, all the planning starts way before the summer.

One organizer shared her favorite part of the fair and why she has helped out the last four years.

“Oh, all of it for me. Not the pre-fair, setting up, no, but all of it. I think just walking around and seeing everybody enjoying what we have worked so hard for,” said Dana Christen, President of the Buena Vista County Fair Board.

The fair will continue until Monday the 10th. Attendees only need to pay one fee at the gate. That will get them into every event, ride, and grandstand event.

To see a full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members pulled the 2-year-old out of the pool and she was rushed to the hospital.
Two people nearly drown on July 4th at the Iowa Great Lakes
Mother of baby found in Northeast Nebraska river identified
Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
Annual Riverfront Park fourth of July event
4th of July fireworks shows delayed
Wesley Swanson
Iowa man arrested for allegedly trying to break into home

Latest News

Buena Vista County kicks off first day of 2023 fair
Two housing projects in Sioux City will receive some support from the State of Iowa.
Sioux City housing projects receive nearly $2 million in state support
Sioux City to get 2 new murals for RAGBRAI
Iowa teen gets life with possibility of parole for Spanish teacher’s beating death