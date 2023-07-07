Buena Vista County kicks off first day of 2023 fair

ALTA, Iowa (KTIV) - July is here, which means it’s officially fair season. On Thursday, one Siouxland county fair was up and running.

Buena Vista County opened its doors for the 2023 fair. Thursday night, families were out enjoying the beautiful weather and all the activities the fair had to offer. They could enjoy Carnival rides, a motocross grandstand event, and of course, food stands. People could also attend the crowning of the fair’s queen, king, Little Miss, and Mister.

Even though it was the first night, many people were out to enjoy the fun.

“I mean seeing people out today like this is great for opening day. Usually, opening days are a little slower but the weather is perfect. It’s just so great to see so many people out here tonight,” said Jen Launderville, the Treasure of Buena Vista County Fair Board.

A lot of work goes into the fair every year. In fact, all the planning starts way before the summer.

One organizer shared her favorite part of the fair and why she has helped out the last four years.

“Oh, all of it for me. Not the pre-fair, setting up, no, but all of it. I think just walking around and seeing everybody enjoying what we have worked so hard for,” said Dana Christen, President of the Buena Vista County Fair Board.

The fair will continue until Monday the 10th. Attendees only need to pay one fee at the gate. That will get them into every event, ride, and grandstand event.

