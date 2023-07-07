CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital

Six people were sent to the hospital but fortunately their injuries weren't serious.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHELBY, Neb. (KOLN) - A lightning strike at a grain elevator in Polk County sent eight people to the hospital Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, located about 20 miles south of Columbus, around 8:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it appears lightning hit an elevator and injured nearby workers.

Eight employees for McPherson Concrete were there building a new elevator and were injured. All eight were transported to the hospital in Osceola. Fortunately, the injuries weren’t serious, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

correction: An earlier version of this story said six people were sent to the hospital. The Central Valley Ag elevator reports eight people were sent to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

