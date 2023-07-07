First-ever ‘Art of the Cue’ held at Clay County Fairgrounds

SPENCER, Iowa. (KTIV) - Residents in Clay County will have the chance weekend to get out to the fairgrounds and celebrate a little early.

This weekend, they’ll be hosting “Art of the Que,” an art show and barbecue contest. It’s the first year that the event is being held. The two-day festival ran Friday and will be back up Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Forty teams are participating in the contest, with a chance to win a prize of up to $1,500. And those teams came over from across the Midwest to participate.

”We’ve got a team from North Dakota,” said Dennis McKenzie, an Arts on Grand board member and organizer of the Kansas City Barbecue Society Masters’ and Backyard Competitions. “We’ve got another one from Indiana. They come from Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska. So, I don’t know if there’s two teams here that are actually from Spencer.”

The wings competition was held on Friday, with masters’ and backyard competitions taking place on Saturday. If you go though, don’t expect to taste any barbecue. The food is only being tasted by certified Kansas City Barbecue Society judges, who will pick a winner at the end of the event.

Art of the Que also features a number of attractions, including an art show, live music, a bags tournament, bounce houses for kids and a beer tent for adults.

”Barbecue and an art contest together, we know will bring out the 30-something to 50-something people,” said McKenzie. “And that was kind of the catalyst for putting the two things together. Because my two favorite things in Kansas City was going to the art shows, and going to the American Royal Barbecue Contest.”

All of the prize money for the competition, and a solid amount of the meat, was donated by sponsors, including Northwest Bank, HyVee, Fareway and Community Insurance.

