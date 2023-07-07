Forecasting a rainy day here in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! We are waking up to rain and storms developing in western Siouxland this morning. This rain and storm will continue to move east throughout the day, so rain gear will be needed for this Friday.

When it comes to temperatures this morning, we are in the 50s and 60s across the area, while the wind is out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Today, you can expect a very rainy day across the Siouxland area, while highs will stay well below average. They will only be getting into the mid-60s on Friday. When it comes to rain totals, we are expecting the totals to range near half an inch, with some isolated spots getting some higher totals.

Tonight, we are forecasting some lingering showers across the region, then turning partly cloudy overnight. When it comes to lows tonight, we will be well below average once again as the lows will dip down into the upper 40s and low 50s. The wind will be out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the weekend will be nice, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s across Siouxland. Then next week, rain and thunderstorms will return, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday.

