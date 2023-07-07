Mother charged in Northeast Nebraska illegal abortion case pleads guilty

FILE - Jessica Burgess in court.
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - A mom from Norfolk, Nebraska charged with illegally performing an abortion has pleaded guilty to several of her charges.

According to court documents, Jessica Burgess pleaded guilty to three charges: Removing, concealing or abandoning a dead body, performing an abortion at 20 weeks and false reporting. Originally, Jessica was also charged with performing an abortion by a non-licensed doctor and concealing the death of another person. Those two charges were dropped as part of the plea deal she entered on July 7.

Jessica was accused of helping her daughter, Celeste Burgess, end her pregnancy and then burn and bury the fetus. Documents show Jessica ordered abortion pills on the internet for her then 17-year-old daughter to take in order to abort her fetus. After the teen aborted the 29-week-old fetus, investigators say Jessica and Celeste buried the remains. The state of Nebraska only allows abortions up to 20 weeks.

Investigators also uncovered social media conversations between the daughter and mother where they discussed getting the abortion pills on the internet to terminate the pregnancy.

Celeste has already pleaded guilty to her charge of removing, concealing or abandoning a dead body. She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20.

Jessica is to be sentenced on Sept. 22.

