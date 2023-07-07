New inclusive park in Orange City, IA

Orange City's Puddle Jumper Park.
Orange City's Puddle Jumper Park.(City of Orange City)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A new, state-of-the-art park has been added to Orange City.

Puddle Jumper Park, is an inclusive park located right off the Puddle Jumper Trail, which goes between Orange City and Alton. Specifically, the park is located at the intersection of Lincoln Way and 13th Street SE.

City officials say Puddle Jumper Park was designed to ensure anyone can take part in the “joys of outdoor play without limitations.” The park features a zipline, splash pad, and a zero-entry merry-go-round. It also has a safety surface specifically designed to accommodate individuals with mobility challenges, including wheelchairs.

According to officials, a significant amount of the funds that made this park came from a rebate provided to Orange City by its electric service provider, Missouri River Energy Services. These funds, as well as a GO Bond, donations and grant money, made the park possible.

The city plans to have a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the park on July 20 at 11 a.m.

