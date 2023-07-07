Ryan Melton announces run for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Ryan Melton announced his candidacy for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District earlier this week, becoming the first Democrat to do so.

Melton previously faced incumbent Rep. Randy Feenstra, a Republican who’s represented the fourth district since winning the election in 2020. Melton acknowledges it will be an uphill battle to defeat Feenstra, should Melton emerge from the Democratic primary as the nominee. But Melton feels he has momentum, achieving over 84,000 votes in 2022, but falling short of Feenstra’s 186,000.

“And so when I met people on the trail the first time, they’re like, ‘Who is this guy?’ But then when it came around the second time, the third time, the fourth time, they were really excited,” said Melton.

Melton says he feels abandoned by both the National Democratic Party and the state level. He also said he pushed issues like carbon capture pipelines to the front of the race last time. And he said this race will take place during a general election, making the race partly a referendum on which presidential candidate the down-ballot candidates support.

”I’ve spoken with a number of Republicans, you know, during the campaign, and after the campaign, who know that Donald Trump represents something that we as Americans should be recoiling (from) at every opportunity,” said Melton.

Feenstra, the incumbent, has not officially declared a re-election campaign. But a spokesperson said in part: “Feenstra commanded a 37-point victory over Ryan Melton in 2022 and will secure another victory in 2024.”

A review of Federal Election Commission filings shows no other candidates have yet declared in the fourth district race.

